Bothwell air hostess retires after 44 years' service

A Bothwell air hostess, who has been named the UK's longest serving cabin crew member, has flown her final flight after 44 years of service. Last week, Charmaine McCall-Hagan took flight for the last time on a Loganair service Shetland bound for Edinburgh, closing a long career in aviation, of which all but six years were spent in Scotland.

