Bamburi Cement posts Ksh8.2b pretax profit in 2016
Bamburi Cement recorded a slight drop in pretax profit for the year ended December 2016 to post 8.2 billion shillings down from the 8.4 billion shillings it posted the previous year. The dip is on account of lower currency gains accrued from holding of large foreign cash balances brought about by an instability in the currency environment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan '17
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC