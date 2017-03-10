Bamburi Cement posts Ksh8.2b pretax p...

Bamburi Cement posts Ksh8.2b pretax profit in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

Bamburi Cement recorded a slight drop in pretax profit for the year ended December 2016 to post 8.2 billion shillings down from the 8.4 billion shillings it posted the previous year. The dip is on account of lower currency gains accrued from holding of large foreign cash balances brought about by an instability in the currency environment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,217 • Total comments across all topics: 279,461,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC