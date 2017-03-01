Army veteran Tristan Voorspuy shot dead on ranch in Kenya

Towergate WILL be investigated: White House demands Congress probe Trump's claims Obama bugged his home - as former intelligence director James Clapper 'absolutely denies' it Cattle herders armed with automatic rifles have left a trail of destruction killing elephants, giraffes, zebras and lions - as well as forcing Kenyans from homes A former British Army officer has been shot dead on his Kenyan ranch by raiders among a vicious tribal battle between warring militias, according to reports. Father-of-two Tristan Voorspuy was shot dead after he went to inspect the remains of a friend's home that had been burnt down on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.