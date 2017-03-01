Army veteran Tristan Voorspuy shot de...

Army veteran Tristan Voorspuy shot dead on ranch in Kenya

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Towergate WILL be investigated: White House demands Congress probe Trump's claims Obama bugged his home - as former intelligence director James Clapper 'absolutely denies' it Cattle herders armed with automatic rifles have left a trail of destruction killing elephants, giraffes, zebras and lions - as well as forcing Kenyans from homes A former British Army officer has been shot dead on his Kenyan ranch by raiders among a vicious tribal battle between warring militias, according to reports. Father-of-two Tristan Voorspuy was shot dead after he went to inspect the remains of a friend's home that had been burnt down on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,454 • Total comments across all topics: 279,332,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC