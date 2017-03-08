AMISOM convinced Somali Army can take...

AMISOM convinced Somali Army can take charge

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

Ambassador Francisco Madeira speaks at the 'Workshop on the Lessons Learned for AMISOM to mark 10 years in Somalia at the KCB Leadership Centre in Nairobi. Photo/AMISOM After a decade of presence in Somalia, the African Union Mission in Somalia is convinced that if well facilitated, the Somali National Army can effectively combat the Al Shabaab.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,050 • Total comments across all topics: 279,517,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC