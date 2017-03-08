African Development Bank to Fund Lamu...

African Development Bank to Fund Lamu Port

Read more: Marine News

Efforts by the government to attract investors to help build 29 berths at the proposed Lamu port has received a boost from African Development Bank, said a report in The Star, Kenya. The port has received a $1.9 million grant to cater for advisory services and technical support in developing a feasible plan for the port.

Chicago, IL

