African confectioner sweetens its wrapping capabilities
New wrapping machines at Kenyan confectioner Kenafric Industries produce up to 1,980 chewy sweets/min and 1,100 pieces/min of bubble gum, and bring its number of wrapping systems to 30. Kenafric Industries Ltd., Nairobi, Kenya, has been producing confectionery and other products for the African market for nearly 40 years. The company's Confectionery Division produces a range of products, including chewing gum, bubble gum, soft caramels, preformed, hard-boiled candies, and lollipops.
