Africa: China Becomes Top Job Creator in Africa, Expert Says

China has created close to 30,000 jobs in Africa over the last two years, more than any other country in the world, an expert said on Friday. "China ranks the 7th in terms of project numbers in Africa, but it created the most jobs, which is unexpected by many people," Jeremy Stevens, economist at Standard Bank Group, told Xinhua on the sidelines of an economic forum in Nairobi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.