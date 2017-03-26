6 aid workers killed in South Sudan

Read more: The Washington Post

NAIROBI, Kenya - Six aid workers were ambushed and killed in South Sudan, the deadliest attack on humanitarian workers since the East African nation's civil war began in 2013. The attack took place Saturday on the road from Juba, the capital, to Pibor, where there have been recent reports of fighting, said Eugene Owusu, the top U.N. humanitarian official in South Sudan in a statement issued Sunday.

Chicago, IL

