3 teachers kidnapped at Kenya refugee camp

Hussien Adan, in Garisa told mareeg that gunmen believed to be al-Shabaab members have kidnapped two teachers at a school at Hagadera in Daadab refugee complex, Garissa, northeastern Kenya region. North Eastern regional coordinator Mohamud Saleh confirmed the abduction of the pair, and is quoted as saying security forces had been dispatched to rescue the teachers, described as non-locals.

