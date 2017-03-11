2 acres of land destroyed by fire in Kieni Forest
Over two acres of forested land was destroyed after a fire gutted sections of the Kieni forest adjacent to the Nyayo Tea Zone. It took the combined efforts of the Kenyan wildlife service officials and area residents to put out the fire which was spreading fast.
