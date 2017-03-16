16:58 Kenya, Mongolia sign MoU to pro...

16:58 Kenya, Mongolia sign MoU to promote sustainable finance

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: AkiPress

The Kenya Banking Association amd the Mongolian Bankers Association , members of the IFC-supported Sustainable Banking Network , have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to advance environmental and social risk management and sustainable financing practices for the Kenyan and Mongolian banking sector. The signing ceremony took place during the sustainable finance related learning visit of the MBA representatives to Nairobi, facilitated and supported by the Dutch Development Bank FMO and the IFC, reports news.mn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,220 • Total comments across all topics: 279,856,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC