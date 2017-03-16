16:58 Kenya, Mongolia sign MoU to promote sustainable finance
The Kenya Banking Association amd the Mongolian Bankers Association , members of the IFC-supported Sustainable Banking Network , have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to advance environmental and social risk management and sustainable financing practices for the Kenyan and Mongolian banking sector. The signing ceremony took place during the sustainable finance related learning visit of the MBA representatives to Nairobi, facilitated and supported by the Dutch Development Bank FMO and the IFC, reports news.mn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan '17
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC