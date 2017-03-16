16:58 Kenya, Mongolia sign MoU to promote sustainable finance

The Kenya Banking Association amd the Mongolian Bankers Association , members of the IFC-supported Sustainable Banking Network , have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to advance environmental and social risk management and sustainable financing practices for the Kenyan and Mongolian banking sector. The signing ceremony took place during the sustainable finance related learning visit of the MBA representatives to Nairobi, facilitated and supported by the Dutch Development Bank FMO and the IFC, reports news.mn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.