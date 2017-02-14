Zimbabwe: New Route for Kenya Airways
Leading African airline, Kenya Airways will introduce a direct flight between Nairobi and Victoria Falls starting on May 18. The new route, which will be linked to Cape Town, becomes Kenya Airways' 52nd destination and its second in Zimbabwe after the Nairobi-Harare route where it operates 21 flights weekly. Kenya Airways will start direct flight between Nairobi and Victoria Falls on May 18, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
|FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16)
|May '16
|Kelly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC