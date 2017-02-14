Zimbabwe: New Route for Kenya Airways

Zimbabwe: New Route for Kenya Airways

Leading African airline, Kenya Airways will introduce a direct flight between Nairobi and Victoria Falls starting on May 18. The new route, which will be linked to Cape Town, becomes Kenya Airways' 52nd destination and its second in Zimbabwe after the Nairobi-Harare route where it operates 21 flights weekly. Kenya Airways will start direct flight between Nairobi and Victoria Falls on May 18, 2017.

