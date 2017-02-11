Your vote is a weapon for peace, Pres...

Your vote is a weapon for peace, President to Kenyans

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked Kenyans who have not yet registered as voters to do so before the exercise comes to an end next week, saying their vote will ensure peace and stability. Saying Jubilee stands for peace and unity, the President said that was the reason behind the bringing together small affiliate parties under one umbrella to unite all Kenyans.

