Vipers sting Volcan in CAF Confederation Cup
Ugandan side Vipers SC and Ulinzi Stars of Kenya were among clubs who scraped into the CAF Confederation Cup round of 32 Saturday. Competing in the Confederation Cup for the first time, Vipers drew 1-1 with Volcan of the Comoros in Moroni to advance on away goals.
