UPDATE 1-Credit squeeze curbs Kenya's...

UPDATE 1-Credit squeeze curbs Kenya's private sector growth - PMI

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Reuters

NAIROBI, Feb 3 Activity in Kenya's private sector increased modestly in January as banks curtailed new lending to firms after an interest rate cap was imposed last September, a survey showed on Friday. The Markit Stanbic Bank Kenya Purchasing Managers Index fell to 52.0 percent in January from 54.1 in December, still above the 50.0 line that divides growth from contraction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 20 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,415 • Total comments across all topics: 278,565,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC