UPDATE 1-Credit squeeze curbs Kenya's private sector growth - PMI

NAIROBI, Feb 3 Activity in Kenya's private sector increased modestly in January as banks curtailed new lending to firms after an interest rate cap was imposed last September, a survey showed on Friday. The Markit Stanbic Bank Kenya Purchasing Managers Index fell to 52.0 percent in January from 54.1 in December, still above the 50.0 line that divides growth from contraction.

