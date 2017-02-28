Travel firms promise change to advice...

Travel firms promise change to advice given to passengers after ITV News holiday investigation

An ITV News investigation into what customers are told about terror risks has led to promises of change at some of Britain's biggest travel firms. The bad news is that we found that some didn't even communicate the very basics when asked about trips.

Chicago, IL

