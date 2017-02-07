The Waiting Game: Confusion at Kenya'...

The Waiting Game: Confusion at Kenya's Kakuma Refugee Camp

President Donald Trump's travel ban and its legal challenges have caused much anxiety and confusion in the Kenyan refugee camps of Kakuma and Dadaab, where those slated for resettlement in the United States are unsure of their futures. The president has argued the temporary measures are necessary to keep the country safe from terrorism.

