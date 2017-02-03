The PSA Group Will Assemble Peugeot Vehicles in Kenya from 2017
The PSA Group and URYSIA today signed a contract to assemble Peugeot brand vehicles in Kenya. This assembly project will begin in June 2017 with an annual volume of over 1,000 units in order to meet the expectations of the Kenyan market.
