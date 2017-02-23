South Sudanese exiles fear kidnap after activists disappear in Kenya

NAIROBI: A Kenyan court said on Wednesday that the state did not have custody of two South Sudanese activists missing from Nairobi, stoking suspicions among other opposition supporters that they may be detained by Juba's security agents. Human rights lawyer Dong Samuel Luak and writer Aggrey Idri Ezibon, both supporters of South Sudan's opposition, went missing from the Kenyan capital within hours of each other on Jan. 23 and 24. After they disappeared, their families filed a case in Kenya to stop a possible deportation back to South Sudan after other opposition figures were sent home.

