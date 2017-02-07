South Sudan president to seek election in 2018: Spokesman

In this Thursday, July 9, 2015 file photo, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir, left, accompanied by army chief of staff Paul Malong, right, waves during an independence day ceremony in the capital Juba, South Sudan. A spokesman said Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 that Kiir will seek election next year, in what will be the first vote on Salva Kiir's leadership since the turbulent country won independence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.