Somali refugees laud Kenya's court ruling quashing camp closure
The refugees who fled violence in Somalia to Dadaab refugee camps celebrated after Thursday's court ruling which blocked the planned closure of the camps home to more than 300,000 aliens of Somali origin. The refugees said that the ruling had brought a sigh of relief to them because the hurry in which the government was enforcing the closure of the camps was worrying since security in Somalia was still fragile.
