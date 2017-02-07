Solar borehole protects Kenyan herders' children as drought deepens

A borehole dug by herders in a desperate attempt to survive Kenya's last severe drought has been transformed into a lifeline for thousands of children and animals as a new drought hits, thanks to the addition of solar pumping and water storage. The well has become an oasis in the impoverished drylands of eastern Africa where charities say back-to-back droughts are threatening the lives of millions of children.

