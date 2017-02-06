Scots aristocrat back in Kenyan court in cocaine imports case

British national Jack Alexander Wolf Marrian, background second right listens to defence lawyer Andrew Wandabwa present his case, at Kibera Law Court in Nairobi, Kenya, Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. A Kenyan court has released on bond a British national charged w A SCOTTISH aristocrat arrested in Kenya in connection with the alleged smuggling of cocaine worth A 4.5 million will appear in court again this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.