Russell Kane and Katy Brand's joy at seeing baby born safely on Red Nose trip in Africa

Russell Kane and Katy Brand have told of their joy about a baby being born safely at a health centre on the first day of a charity trip across East Africa, during which they are delivering crucial supplies for Comic Relief. Dubbed the Red Nose Convoy, the comedians - with Bafta-winning actress Michaela Coel and TV stars Hugh Dennis, David Baddiel and Reggie Yates - are travelling hundreds of miles from Kenya to Uganda.

