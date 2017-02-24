(Roundup): Kenya ups drought mitigati...

(Roundup): Kenya ups drought mitigation measures as hunger stalks urban poor

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: World-Grain

As Kenyans in arid and semi-arid areas starve due to lack of food and water, a new form of drought is sweeping across Kenya's urban areas as many poor households find it increasingly difficult to access food because of rising prices. About 3 million people are facing starvation in Kenya, according to the latest figures from the government with the numbers mainly in far-flung areas in northern and coastal regions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World-Grain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,404 • Total comments across all topics: 279,205,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC