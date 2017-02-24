(Roundup): Kenya ups drought mitigation measures as hunger stalks urban poor

As Kenyans in arid and semi-arid areas starve due to lack of food and water, a new form of drought is sweeping across Kenya's urban areas as many poor households find it increasingly difficult to access food because of rising prices. About 3 million people are facing starvation in Kenya, according to the latest figures from the government with the numbers mainly in far-flung areas in northern and coastal regions.

