Rocky Dawuni meets Kenya's Woman Entrepreneur of the Year

Rocky Dawuni is not all about music; he actually loves nature and remains an adept campaigner of green earth. The Ghanaian reggae artiste who got Grammys nomination last year shared a photo of himself with Betty Ikalany, Woman Entrepreneur of the Year during a renewable and clean energy conference in Nairobi, Kenya.

Chicago, IL

