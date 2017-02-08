Rift Valley Discord Imperils Kenyan President's Re-Election Bid
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta's bid for a second term in East Africa's biggest economy is running into trouble in one of his ruling coalition's previous strongholds: the Rift Valley. Kenyatta, 55, is counting on a commitment by Vice President William Ruto, 50, to deliver the key voting block in the August election and in return has said he will ensure the backing of Kenya's ruling party for Ruto's presidential bid in 2022.
