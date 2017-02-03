Regional power games cost Kenya's min...

Regional power games cost Kenya's minister AU commission chairmanship: experts

Kenyan Foreign Minister Amina Mohamed lost the African Union chairmanship to her Chadian counterpart Moussa Faki Mahamat due to lackluster support from neighboring countries and last minute decision by the Francophone bloc to support their own candidate, experts have said. Despite months of shuttle diplomacy and aggressive lobbying, Mohamed lost the coveted post during elections held on the sidelines of the AU heads of state summit that took place in Addis Ababa early this week.

