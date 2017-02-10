Refugees not a burden but a boon to Kenya's economy: World Bank

Thousands of refugees who have settled in temporary camps located in Kenya's northern frontier districts are an asset rather than a burden to the local economy, says the World Bank in a new report launched in Nairobi. According to the report "Economics of Refugees and their Social Dynamics in Kakuma, Kenya," the east African nation could reap enormous benefits through integration of foreign refugees into the local economy and cultural setups.

