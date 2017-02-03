Queen's porter in Kenya joined Mau Ma...

Queen's porter in Kenya joined Mau Mau rebellion

An 89-year-old Kenyan man who was the Queen's porter 65 years ago when she was informed of her father's death has revealed how he had a good opinion of the young royal, but later joined the Mau Mau revolt against British colonial rule.

