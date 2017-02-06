Queen's porter in Kenya joined Mau Mau rebellion

An 89-year-old Kenyan man who was the Queen's porter 65 years ago when she was informed of her father's death has revealed how he had a good opinion of the young royal, but later joined the Mau Mau revolt against British colonial rule. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35428277.ece/810f4/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-2265d854-93a2-4868-8bed-3ae283bbe24f_I1.jpg An 89-year-old Kenyan man who was the Queen's porter 65 years ago when she was informed of her father's death has revealed how he had a good opinion of the young royal, but later joined the Mau Mau revolt against British colonial rule.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.