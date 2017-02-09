President Kenyatta tells off opposition over threats to IEBC
President Uhuru Kenyatta told off the opposition on Thursday over their threats and demands to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission. The President, who spoke in the company of Deputy President William Ruto, while on a voter sensitisation tour of Nairobi County, said opposition chiefs led by Raila Odinga have formed a habit of just sitting at press conferences and making outlandish claims instead of making serious efforts to sell their agenda to Kenyans.
