President Kenyatta formally receives Slovak President

President Andrej Kiska of Slovakia was Monday morning accorded a formal welcome with full military honours complete with a 21-gun salute. President Kiska, who becomes the first Slovak Head of State to make a State Visit to Kenya, was received by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi.

