President Kenyatta condoles with Sheikh Hassan's family

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled with the family of the Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya Vice Chairman Sheikh Hassan Suleiman who died on Sunday. President Kenyatta said it was with great sorrow that he learned of the death of Sheikh Hassan, describing him as a vibrant Muslim cleric.

