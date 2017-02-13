Ongeri to Join ODM

A Former Cabinet Minister Sam Ongeri has expressed interest to ditch the ruling Jubilee coalition and join ODM in a rally expected to be held in Kisii on Monday. Ongeri will be officially received by the Party's top brass at a rally to be attended by among others, The CORD Co principal Raila Odinga, as the season of political realignment gathers momentum.

