Once on the way to the U.S., Somali refugees sent back to camp
About 140 Somali refugees whose resettlement in the United States this week was stopped by President Donald Trump's executive order have been sent back to their refugee camp instead, one of the refugees said Saturday. It was not clear why they were returned a day after a U.S. court order blocked Trump's ban on travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Somalia.
