Oman's Permanent Museum Exhibition at the renovated Mombasa Castle in Kenya will open on Tuesday.

The opening ceremony will be sponsored by Dr. Hassan Wario, Minister of Sports, Culture and Arts in the Republic of Kenya in the presence of a number of ministers, ambassadors, senior officials and Omani prominent figures in Kenya. Photo-ONA The opening ceremony will be sponsored by Dr. Hassan Wario, Minister of Sports, Culture and Arts in the Republic of Kenya in the presence of a number of ministers, ambassadors, senior officials and Omani prominent figures in Kenya.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.