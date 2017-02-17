Oman's Permanent Museum Exhibition at the renovated Mombasa Castle in Kenya will open on Tuesday.
The opening ceremony will be sponsored by Dr. Hassan Wario, Minister of Sports, Culture and Arts in the Republic of Kenya in the presence of a number of ministers, ambassadors, senior officials and Omani prominent figures in Kenya. Photo-ONA The opening ceremony will be sponsored by Dr. Hassan Wario, Minister of Sports, Culture and Arts in the Republic of Kenya in the presence of a number of ministers, ambassadors, senior officials and Omani prominent figures in Kenya.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan '17
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
|FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16)
|May '16
|Kelly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC