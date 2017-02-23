Omani museum opens in Kenya

Muscat: Oman makes its mark on the African nation of Kenya as the National Records and Archive Authority inaugurated a permanent museum depicting Omani life in Mombasa. Mombasa Castle was specially renovated to house the exhibition portraying Oman's historical presence in Kenya as well as the long existing relationship between the Sultanate and the African nation.

