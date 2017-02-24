Non-Stop U.S. Flights Give Kenya Chan...

Non-Stop U.S. Flights Give Kenya Chance to Market Cut Flowers

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Kenya, Europe's biggest supplier of cut flowers, has a chance to market horticulture exports to American consumers after the U.S. approved non-stop flights between the two nations. The $69 billion economy, East Africa's biggest, earned 90.4 billion shillings  in 2015 from agricultural exports such as green beans, mangoes and carnations. Cut flowers sent to an auction in the Netherlands or directly to supermarkets in the U.K. accounted for almost 70 percent of total shipments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,803 • Total comments across all topics: 279,125,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC