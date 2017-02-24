Non-Stop U.S. Flights Give Kenya Chance to Market Cut Flowers
Kenya, Europe's biggest supplier of cut flowers, has a chance to market horticulture exports to American consumers after the U.S. approved non-stop flights between the two nations. The $69 billion economy, East Africa's biggest, earned 90.4 billion shillings in 2015 from agricultural exports such as green beans, mangoes and carnations. Cut flowers sent to an auction in the Netherlands or directly to supermarkets in the U.K. accounted for almost 70 percent of total shipments.
