NAPO hits ground running with Laboratories for Technical Institutions

Minister of Education, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, MP for Manhyia South, has hit the ground running with a project that could see as many as 10,000 young Ghanaians being equipped annually in various modern engineering disciplines. This is in line with President Akufo-Addo's program to prioritize technical education to offer the youth employable skills in line with his vision on industrialization.

