NAPO hits ground running with Laborat...

NAPO hits ground running with Laboratories for Technical Institutions

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

Minister of Education, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, MP for Manhyia South, has hit the ground running with a project that could see as many as 10,000 young Ghanaians being equipped annually in various modern engineering disciplines. This is in line with President Akufo-Addo's program to prioritize technical education to offer the youth employable skills in line with his vision on industrialization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 20 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,777 • Total comments across all topics: 278,657,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC