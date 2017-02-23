Missionary sentenced to 40 years for ...

Missionary sentenced to 40 years for sexually assaulting children in Kenya

Read more: KABC-AM Los Angeles

An Oklahoma missionary who volunteered at a children's home in Kenya was sentenced to 40 years in prison Monday for sexually assaulting three girls and a boy while working at the facility, according to court documents. Matthew Lane Durham, 21, was sentenced to four decades in prison by Judge David L. Russell on four counts of "engaging in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places," according to court documents.

Chicago, IL

