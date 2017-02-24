Minn. man gets 2 years in prison for lying about terror group contacts
A 34-year-old Hopkins man who traveled to Kenya in 2013 and made contact with Al-Shabab recruiters was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday for lying to the FBI about the purpose of his travels. Mahdi Hussein Furreh pleaded guilty in 2014 and assisted federal authorities, but waited more than two years to learn whether he would be sent to prison on the charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan '17
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
|FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16)
|May '16
|Kelly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC