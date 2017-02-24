Minn. man gets 2 years in prison for lying about terror group contacts

A 34-year-old Hopkins man who traveled to Kenya in 2013 and made contact with Al-Shabab recruiters was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday for lying to the FBI about the purpose of his travels. Mahdi Hussein Furreh pleaded guilty in 2014 and assisted federal authorities, but waited more than two years to learn whether he would be sent to prison on the charges.

