'Man Of Good Hope' Tells A Somali Refugee's Story - In Song
Somali refugee Asad Abdullahi is played by four different actors, each wearing the same white hat: Zoleka Mpotsha, Ayanda Tikolo, Siphosethu Juta and Luvo Tamba. There are over 21 million refugees around the world, according to the United Nations , and the musical A Man of Good Hope tells the story of one of them: Somali refugee Asad Abdullahi.
