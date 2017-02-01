Mamta Kulkarni's husband druglord Vic...

Mamta Kulkarni's husband druglord Vicky Goswami held in Kenya

Drug baron Vicky Goswami, husband of Mamata Kulkarni was arrested by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration from Kenya on Sunday. Apart from Goswami, Kenya has handed over to the United States three men suspected of trying to smuggle large quantities of heroin more than two years after their arrest.

Chicago, IL

