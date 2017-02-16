Kenyan doctors' union officials freed

Kenya's labour court had handed suspended sentences to the union officials a month ago after they ignored an earlier court order to end the strike Striking doctors hold placards and chant slogans outside the Court of Appeal in Nairobi as they pushed for the release of jailed officials of the national doctors' union. AFP Photo Seven Kenyan medical union officials, jailed for their role in a strike that has crippled public hospitals, were freed Wednesday ahead of their appeal and will resume negotiations with the government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.