Kenyan Court Rules Government Cannot Close World's Largest Refugee Camp
Kenya's highest court has ruled against the government's planned closure of Dadaab, a sprawling camp-city near the border with Somalia that houses some of the world's most vulnerable people. The government announced last May that it planned to close Dadaab, the world's largest refugee camp.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
|FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16)
|May '16
|Kelly
|1
