Kenyan Court Rules Government Cannot Close World's Largest Refugee Camp

Kenya's highest court has ruled against the government's planned closure of Dadaab, a sprawling camp-city near the border with Somalia that houses some of the world's most vulnerable people. The government announced last May that it planned to close Dadaab, the world's largest refugee camp.

Chicago, IL

