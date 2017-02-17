Kenyan couple treated to lavish cerem...

Kenyan couple treated to lavish ceremony after $1 wedding

A Kenyan couple who spent just $1 on their wedding have renewed their vows in a lavish Valentine's Day ceremony funded by well-wishers. At their first wedding, Wilson and Ann Mutura wore jeans and T-shirts and two steel circles served as rings.

Chicago, IL

