Kenya: Work On Multi-Billion Shillings High Grand Falls Dam Set to Start

The proposed 165 square kilometre High Grand Falls Dam, that will cost Sh150 billion, is expected to hold over 5.6 billion cubic metres of water that will be used to irrigate over 250,000 hectares of land and produce over 700MW of electricity. Speaking on Saturday when he visited Tharaka accompanied by Parliamentary Committee on Implementation and the Tana and Athi River Development Authority team, the Planning Principal Secretary Saitoti Torome said work would start soon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.