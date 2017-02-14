Kenya: Work On Multi-Billion Shillings High Grand Falls Dam Set to Start
The proposed 165 square kilometre High Grand Falls Dam, that will cost Sh150 billion, is expected to hold over 5.6 billion cubic metres of water that will be used to irrigate over 250,000 hectares of land and produce over 700MW of electricity. Speaking on Saturday when he visited Tharaka accompanied by Parliamentary Committee on Implementation and the Tana and Athi River Development Authority team, the Planning Principal Secretary Saitoti Torome said work would start soon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
|FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16)
|May '16
|Kelly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC