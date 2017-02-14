Kenya: Why Nkrumah Wanted Jomo Kenyat...

Kenya: Why Nkrumah Wanted Jomo Kenyatta Exiled in Ghana

Jomo Kenyatta would have been sent to exile in Ghana three years before Kenya's independence if efforts by pan-Africanist Kwame Nkrumah had succeeded, documents from the British Prime Minister's office show. Concerned by the inhumane conditions in which Mr Kenyatta was being held in Lodwar by the colonial government, Dr Nkrumah, then the President of Ghana, privately asked British Prime Minister Harold MacMillan to transfer the Kenyan independence hero to Ghana.

Chicago, IL

