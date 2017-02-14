Kenya: Why Ghosts of Post-Election Vi...

Kenya: Why Ghosts of Post-Election Violence Could Return to Haunt Kenya

1 hr ago

The ghosts of the 2007-2008 post-election violence could return to haunt Kenya following a plan to air a documentary featuring testimonies of the victims. As the country prepares for the August 8 General Election, the so-called integrated internally displaced persons are pushing to have their voices heard almost a decade after the worst political violence in the country.

Chicago, IL

